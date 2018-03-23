Givens will split save opportunities with Brad Brach and Darren O'Day, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Brach was assumed to hold the closing role until Zach Britton returns, as he was the one called upon last year when Britton was out. It now appears that the team will go with a committee approach. Whether that lasts or a clear winner emerges remains to be seen, but even if Givens were to claim the job early in the season, he'd likely only hold it for two months until Britton returns. All three members of the committee are statistically very similar, making a winner hard to predict. Givens had the best ERA of the trio last season (2.75) though his FIP was the highest by a hair (3.72). He's also the youngest at 27 years old, so he's theoretically the most likely to take his game to the next level this season. He's worth a flyer at his price in case he wins the job, though he may only end up providing ratio help with just a small handful of saves.