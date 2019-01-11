Givens signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Givens has been a solid bullpen piece for the Orioles the last few years, and was finally able to work into the closer's role in 2018 with nine saves following the trade of Zach Britton. The 28-year-old is the favorite to take over the full-time role in 2019.

