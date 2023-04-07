Givens (knee) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Givens' recovery from left knee inflammation has seemingly been coming along more slowly than expected, but being able to throw from the bump again is certainly a nice step. The veteran reliever figures to need at least a couple rehab appearances before joining the Orioles' bullpen.
