Givens will make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Givens has been doing work on the back fields rather than pitching in early spring games. Manager Brandon Hyde didn't offer up a specific debut date for Givens. The right-hander logged a 3.38 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with a 71:25 K:BB across 61.1 innings between the Cubs and the Mets last season. He figures to serve in a middle-relief spot to begin 2023, though a strong start to the campaign could see him in line for setup work.