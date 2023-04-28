site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Starts rehab assignment
RotoWire Staff
Apr 28, 2023
Givens (knee) has joined Double-A Bowie to begin a rehab assignment.
Given has been out all season with left knee inflammation and, thus, would figure to need at least a couple rehab appearances. He'll likely be ticketed for middle relief once the
Orioles decide he's ready.
