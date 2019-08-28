Givens posted a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts during his 11th save in a 2-0 victory against the Nationals on Tuesday.

The save opportunities are rare on the Orioles, but Givens has posted six straight scoreless frames since blowing up for his last blown save on Aug. 11. While he doesn't have great overall numbers, that recent success should give owners enough confidence to plug him in where needed. He is 2-5 with 11 saves, six blown opportunities, a 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 51.2 innings this season.