Givens allowed a run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's 8-3 extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

Givens had been out of action due to knee soreness since mid-March. While he made six rehab appearances, he still looked a bit rusty in his big-league season debut, which saw him yield the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The right-hander has worked extensively as a late-innings option throughout his career, racking up 85 holds and 31 saves over eight seasons. Felix Bautista will likely remain the closer for the Orioles, so Givens is looking at a setup role at best for now, though he may need some low-leverage work to get acclimated over the next couple of weeks.