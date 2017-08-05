Givens (7-1) blew the save and was handed the loss Friday against Detroit after allowing three hits, including the eventual game-winning grand slam.

Starter Kevin Gausman turned over a 2-1 lead in the eighth to one of the best setup relievers in baseball. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't Givens' night and his failure to convert led to a 5-2 loss. Albeit disappointing, the 27-year-old has been dominant all season and Saturday is nothing more than a blip on the radar.