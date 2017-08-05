Orioles' Mychal Givens: Tagged with first loss of 2017
Givens (7-1) blew the save and was handed the loss Friday against Detroit after allowing three hits, including the eventual game-winning grand slam.
Starter Kevin Gausman turned over a 2-1 lead in the eighth to one of the best setup relievers in baseball. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't Givens' night and his failure to convert led to a 5-2 loss. Albeit disappointing, the 27-year-old has been dominant all season and Saturday is nothing more than a blip on the radar.
More News
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Picks up 18th hold•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Nabs seventh win Sunday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Earns 15th hold Saturday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Bounces back in June•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Vultures sixth win Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Mychal Givens: Adjusting to more late-inning work•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...