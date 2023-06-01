Givens (0-1) allowed three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out to take the loss Wednesday versus the Guardians.

Givens allowed the first three batters in the fifth inning to reach base, and Mike Baumann couldn't stop the bleeding after that. Through six appearances, Givens has given up six runs (five earned) over four innings with a meager 2:6 K:BB. He has a hold and a blown save. Initially considered an option to feature in a high-leverage role, the right-hander is unlikely to be in the late-inning mix until he gets his performance on track after missing nearly two months with knee soreness.