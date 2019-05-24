Orioles' Mychal Givens: Takes loss
Givens (0-2) allowed one earned run on three walks and one hit while striking out two across one inning to take the loss Thursday against the Yankees.
Givens came into a tied game in the ninth inning and struck out the first two batters he faced. However, he struggled to find the strike zone from there, allowing the next four batters he faced to reach base -- three on walks, plus the single that put the Yanks ahead. Givens has accounted for the majority of the Orioles' saves this season but has just four across 50 games and has a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 28 strikeouts in 22 innings.
