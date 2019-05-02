Givens earned the save in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox by recording three strikeouts and allowing one hits over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Givens went without a save through his first eight outings of the season but now has one in back-to-back appearances. The 28-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB across 13.1 innings and should continue to be the top late-inning choice in the bullpen for the Orioles, though that may not necessarily result in consistent save chances.