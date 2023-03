Givens (knee) threw just 10 pitches in Sunday's bullpen session before walking off the mound, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens is attempting to work his way back from knee soreness, but he was only able to throw 10 pitches before walking off the mound, and he reportedly threw his anger in frustration following the session. There should be further updates coming on his status going forward, but this does not appear to be a positive development.