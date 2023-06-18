Givens (shoulder) is unlikely to be activated during the Orioles' upcoming two-game series versus the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Givens has made two rehab appearances, one at Double-A Bowie and one at Triple-A Norfolk. He's allowed a run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout over those outings, which suggests he may need a bit more time to ramp up. The Orioles also are unlikely to have a pressing need in their bullpen with days off Monday and Thursday, so Givens may get another rehab outing or two before an activation no earlier than Friday.