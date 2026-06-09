Orioles' Nate George: Shelved with medical issue

High-A Frederick placed George on its 7-day injured list May 7 due to an undisclosed medical issue, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

When he addressed George's situation May 15, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias didn't delve into much detail regarding the matter beyond relaying that the 20-year-old outfielder would be "out for a while." A 16th-round draft pick in 2024, George arrived in the professional ranks without much of a pedigree but cemented himself as one of the Orioles' top prospects after producing a .337/.413/.483 slash line with five home runs and 50 steals in 87 games across three levels in 2025. George had gotten off to a nice start to the 2026 campaign prior to being shut down in early May, posting a .372 on-base percentage while notching 15 steals in 17 attempts over 20 games with Frederick.