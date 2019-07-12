Karns (forearm) will make a rehab appearance for High-A Frederick on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Karns has made four appearances on his latest rehab assignment, all at the rookie-ball level. He's allowed just one run on one hit in 4.1 innings of work, though his 3:3 K:BB isn't particularly encouraging. None of his appearances have been longer than two innings, as he's expected to pitch out of the bullpen when he returns to Baltimore.

More News
Our Latest Stories