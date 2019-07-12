Orioles' Nate Karns: Advances rehab to High-A
Karns (forearm) will make a rehab appearance for High-A Frederick on Friday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Karns has made four appearances on his latest rehab assignment, all at the rookie-ball level. He's allowed just one run on one hit in 4.1 innings of work, though his 3:3 K:BB isn't particularly encouraging. None of his appearances have been longer than two innings, as he's expected to pitch out of the bullpen when he returns to Baltimore.
