Orioles' Nate Karns: Bullpen session coming soon
Karns (forearm) will throw a bullpen session within the next few days, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Karns has been optimistic that his stay on the injured list will be a short one, and it appears that he's trending in the right direction. He's eligible to return as soon as Friday, though it's not yet clear exactly when the Orioles expect him back.
