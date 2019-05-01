Orioles' Nate Karns: Cleared to resume throwing
Karns (forearm) will resume a throwing program Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Karns was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier in the week after experiencing renewed discomfort in his forearm, but he's been cleared to pick his throwing program back up after being evaluated by team doctors Tuesday. It remains to be seen how this recent setback will alter his return timeline. Karns has been on the shelf since April 9.
More News
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Rehab on hold again•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Cleared to resume rehab stint•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: To throw side session Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Lingering forearm discomfort•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Making rehab appearance•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Feeling good after bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...