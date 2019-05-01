Karns (forearm) will resume a throwing program Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier in the week after experiencing renewed discomfort in his forearm, but he's been cleared to pick his throwing program back up after being evaluated by team doctors Tuesday. It remains to be seen how this recent setback will alter his return timeline. Karns has been on the shelf since April 9.

