Karns was scratched from his upcoming start Saturday against the Yankees with general arm soreness, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns will throw a side session Sunday and then could return to the rotation. Any arm issues are a worry for a player who has thrown just 45.1 innings over the last two seasons, though the fact that he hasn't been shut down from throwing is at least somewhat encouraging. Karns' role this season remains up in the air, as he's potentially one of the Orioles' best pitchers but has serious durability concerns. The fact that injury worries are resurfacing so soon could tilt the balance towards a relief role.