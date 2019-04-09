Karns (forearm strain) thinks he will be back with the Orioles shortly after the minimum 10-day stay in the IL, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Given the nature of the injury, his optimism seems questionable, but it's good to know that he at least doesn't expect it to be a lengthy stay on the IL. He should resume a mid-leverage role in the Orioles' bullpen once he is healthy.