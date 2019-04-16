Orioles' Nate Karns: Feeling good after bullpen session
Karns (forearm) feels good after throwing a bullpen session Sunday and will throw another Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Karns had said he expects his stay of the injured list to be short, and he appears to be right. He's eligible to return Friday, though it's not yet clear if the Orioles plan to activate him as soon as possible.
More News
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Bullpen session coming soon•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Doesn't expect to be on IL for long•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Placed on injured list•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Opener experiment over•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Serves as opener again•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Likely slated for two innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...