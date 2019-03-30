Manager Brandon Hyde said prior to Saturday's game against the Yankees that he's hopeful that Karns will be able to pitch into the third inning, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Karns has been a starting pitcher for the majority of his five seasons in the big leagues, but he's slated to work in relief to begin the current campaign. However, his first appearance of 2019 will technically come in a starting role, as he'll act as the opener Saturday before likely giving way to Jimmy Yacabonis, who is expected to cover the bulk of the innings. Neither Karns nor Yacabonis make for especially enticing streaming options given the strong lineup they'll be facing in addition to the expected brevity of their outings.