Orioles' Nate Karns: Making rehab appearance
Karns (forearm) will throw a rehab inning with Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Karns expected a short stay on the injured list and appears to be on track. He's already eligible to return, so he'll miss more than the minimum, but it doesn't appear as if he'll need significantly more time.
