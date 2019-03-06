Manager Brandon Hyde admitted Wednesday that Karns may not have sufficient time to get stretched out for a starting role ahead of Opening Day, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Karns is healthy again after tossing a scoreless inning in relief in Tuesday's 10-4 exhibition loss to the Pirates, but the week of action he missed as a result of general arm soreness might be enough to derail his bid for a rotation spot. The right-hander would still be in good shape to break camp as a swingman for Baltimore and probably wouldn't have to wait long for a starting role to open up, given the underwhelming collection of arms currently projected to comprise the rotation.