Orioles' Nate Karns: Opener experiment over
Karns will be deployed exclusively in relief moving forward rather than as an opener in games, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles scrapped the idea of using Karns as starter early in spring training, but the club still turned to the right-hander as an opener for two contests when the fifth turn in the rotation came up. Karns pitched exactly two innings in both games and had mixed results, prompting manager Brandon Hyde to abandon the experiment. John Means will step into the rotation Tuesday against the Athletics to fill Karns' spot, though the newly signed Dan Straily will likely end up being the long-term replacement.
