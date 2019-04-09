Karns was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right forearm strain Tuesday.

Karns was a potentially interesting arm this season after some strong peripherals in a small sample with the Royals last year, but the injury risk was always there. He's pitched 5.1 scoreless innings so far this year but has already succumbed to injury. It's unclear how long he's expected to be out at this point. Evan Phillips was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take his place on the roster.