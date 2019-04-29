Karns (forearm) was returned to the 10-day injured list from his rehab assignment with Double-A Bowie on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns' rehab had been put on hold briefly once already, but that was a brief blip, and he was able to make a second rehab appearance Thursday. There haven't been reports of a setback, but Karns will pause the process yet again. He's now been on the injured list for nearly three weeks after originally expecting a brief stay, and it's not at all clear when his absence will end.