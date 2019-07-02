Karns (forearm) began a minor-league rehab assignment last week with the Orioles' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, appearing in three games and giving up one run on one hit and three walks over 2.1 innings.

Karns has been on the shelf since early April after being diagnosed with a strained forearm. The right-hander opted to treat the injury through rest and rehab rather than surgery, thereby allowing him to pitch again this season. Since he's been sidelined for almost three months, Karns will need additional time on the farm to build up his arm. If he avoids any further setbacks in his subsequent rehab outings, he'll likely return from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.