Orioles' Nate Karns: Return set for Tuesday
Karns (arm) is scheduled to pitch one inning Tuesday against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
A bout of arm soreness forced Karns to miss his previously scheduled start, but he's been cleared to return to Grapefruit League action after firing a successful bullpen session over the weekend. Barring any setbacks, the right-hander should be ready to go for the start of the season.
