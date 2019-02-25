Karns is being stretched out to start, but manager Brandon Hyde says he could still be used in a relief role, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Orioles are short on both starters and relievers, so anywhere Karns can provide value will be useful for the team. The best version of Karns would be one of the best pitchers on the team, as he recorded a 51:13 K:BB in his most recent season, but the Orioles may have to limit his role to keep him healthy. Thoracic outlet syndrome cost him most of 2017 and elbow inflammation cost him all of 2018, so durability is a significant concern.