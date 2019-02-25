Orioles' Nate Karns: Role remains undetermined
Karns is being stretched out to start, but manager Brandon Hyde says he could still be used in a relief role, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles are short on both starters and relievers, so anywhere Karns can provide value will be useful for the team. The best version of Karns would be one of the best pitchers on the team, as he recorded a 51:13 K:BB in his most recent season, but the Orioles may have to limit his role to keep him healthy. Thoracic outlet syndrome cost him most of 2017 and elbow inflammation cost him all of 2018, so durability is a significant concern.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...