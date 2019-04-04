Orioles' Nate Karns: Serves as opener again
Karns (0-1) allowed one run (none earned) on three hits and no walks while striking out four across two innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Karns appeared as the opener for the second time this season. After struggling with his control in his first outing, Karns found the zone with 23 of his 32 pitches and also generated seven swinging strikes. He's been used primarily as a starter throughout his five- year career, but has struggled to stay healthy, meaning he could be a good fit to settle into the opener role for the remainder of the season.
