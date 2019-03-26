Orioles' Nate Karns: Set to open second game
Karns is scheduled to serve as the opener for the Orioles' second game of the season, Saturday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
With Alex Cobb (groin) headed to the injured list to open the season, the Orioles are getting creative their first time through the rotation. Karns will likely pitch an inning or two before giving way to another reliever. The veteran right-hander compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through nine frames this spring.
More News
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Odds of cracking rotation dwindling•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Return set for Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Throws successful bullpen session•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Orioles' Nate Karns: Role remains undetermined•
-
Orioles' Nathan Karns: Tossing BP early in camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...