Karns is scheduled to serve as the opener for the Orioles' second game of the season, Saturday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

With Alex Cobb (groin) headed to the injured list to open the season, the Orioles are getting creative their first time through the rotation. Karns will likely pitch an inning or two before giving way to another reliever. The veteran right-hander compiled a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through nine frames this spring.