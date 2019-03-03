Karns (arm) had a successful bullpen session Saturday and should return to game action sometime this week, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns was scratched ahead of Saturday's scheduled start due to general arm soreness and was initially supposed to throw a side session Sunday. The 31-year-old apparently felt well enough for the bullpen session Saturday, and the positive results should put him back on track for Opening Day.

