Orioles' Nate Karns: To throw side session Tuesday
Karns (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Karns was dealing with right forearm discomfort following Sunday's rehab appearance, but it doesn't appear as though he's suffered a significant setback. The Orioles should have a better idea on whether he'll continue his rehab stint following his upcoming bullpen.
