Karns received a second opinion on his strained forearm from Dr. James Andrews on Monday which confirmed that he won't need surgery, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns received an injection and will be shut down from throwing for 7-to-10 days. He'll then need to build his arm strength back up, so he doesn't appear to be close to returning to the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories