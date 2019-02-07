Orioles' Nathan Karns: Lands deal with Baltimore
Karns (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Orioles on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The deal also includes $200,000 in incentives. Karns missed the entire 2018 season due to elbow inflammation and was sidelined for much of 2017 due to thoracic outlet syndrome, as well. It's unclear where the right-hander is in terms of health right now, but he'll likely slot into the back end of Baltimore's rotation when healthy given his decent 4.37 ERA and 9.3 K/9 in his career.
