Karns (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns missed a good chunk of 2017 while recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome and all of 2018 while battling elbow inflammation, but the right-hander seems to be in good health in the early stages of camp. The fact that he's at the same stage of his throwing program as the Orioles' other pitchers implies that he's not at risk of missing the start of the season, though it's possible his light innings counts over the past two years result in the organization using him judiciously during Grapefruit League play. Karns is slated to compete for a rotation gig this spring and could have some semblance of upside if he lands a spot, given his career 10.1 K/9 rate.

