Orioles' Nestor Cortes: Designated for assignment Tuesday
Cortes was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Cortes was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Yankees, so it's possible that he could return to New York if the Yankees wish to reacquire him. Since the start of the season, Cortes has appeared in four games (4.2 innings) and given up four runs on 10 hits and four walks. He's struggled to keep the ball in the park, as two of said hits were home runs. In a corresponding move, Yefry Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk.
