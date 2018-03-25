Orioles' Nestor Cortes: Expected to stick with Baltimore
The Orioles are expected to keep Cortes, a Rule 5 selection in December, on their Opening Day roster, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The 23-year-old had been a competing for a spot as the No. 5 starter in the Orioles' rotation during spring training, but with Mike Wright and Miguel Castro seemingly in better position to capture that role, Cortes will instead head to the bullpen, where he'll give Baltimore a second option from the left side. Cortes is expected to see most of his opportunities early in the season in lower-leverage or mop-up situations.
