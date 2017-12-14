Orioles' Nestor Cortes: Goes to O's in Rule 5 draft

Cortes was selected by the Orioles with the ninth pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 23-year-old lefty reliever, Cortes was outstanding at Triple-A last year, notching a 1.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. The Orioles have no shortage of quality relievers, however, so the southpaw will likely be brought in as a specialist, and doesn't figure to generate much fantasy value. He will need to be kept on the active roster all year, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Yankees.