Ciuffo (hand) rejoined Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and is expected to be activated from the 7-day injured list in the near future, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ciuffo has been sidelined since late April after fracturing his right hand while training at the Orioles' alternate site. Once he's formally cleared to return from the injury, Ciuffo will likely share work at catcher with Brett Cumberland and Chance Sisco.