The Orioles selected Maton's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.

Outfielder Kyle Stowers was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the 26-man active roster for Maton, who will give the Orioles some extra coverage in the infield while Jordan Westburg is day-to-day with a bruised hip. Even if Westburg doesn't heal as quickly as expected and eventually moves to the injured list, Ramon Urias would likely be in line ahead of Maton for a regular role in the infield. Maton had produced a .294/.387/.483 slash line and seven home runs over 168 plate appearances with Norfolk.