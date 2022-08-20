Vespi (5-0) allowed a run on three hits in one inning but collected the win Friday over the Red Sox. He did not walk or strike out a batter.

Vespi was promoted to the majors earlier Friday and immediately got into a game. He was awarded the win after Keegan Akin allowed five unearned runs during a sloppy fifth inning. Vespi has been an effective middle reliever this year with a 4.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 21.1 innings while adding one save, one hold and a blown save. With the strength of the Orioles' bullpen, there's little chance Vespi moves into a high-leverage role during this stint on the big-league roster.