The Orioles recalled Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
He'll fill the opening on the 26-man active roster that was created when closer Jorge Lopez was dealt to Minnesota earlier Tuesday for four minor-league pitchers. The departure of Lopez should pave the way for Felix Bautista to take over as the Orioles' closer, while Vespi is expected to settle into a middle-relief role while he's up with the big club. Over his previous 14 appearances with Baltimore spanning 16.1 innings, Vespi has generated a 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB.