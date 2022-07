Vespi was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Vespi will return to the big leagues after being sent down July 6. The left-hander owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 12 appearances with the Orioles this season. Rico Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.