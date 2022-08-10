Vespi (4-0) earned the win Tuesday over the Blue Jays. He struck out both batters he faced.

Louis Head allowed a pair of singles to begin the eighth inning, but Vespi was able to strike out Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez to end the threat. Vespi then fell in line for the win when Rougned Odor put the Orioles ahead in the bottom of the eighth. Vespi's season-long numbers are skewed by a six-run mishap in late June -- in his last five appearances, he's surrendered one run across 6.2 innings while collecting two wins and a hold. The southpaw's presence in a one-run contest Tuesday suggests he's working his way up the leverage ladder, though he's unlikely to be in serious contention for regular save chances as Felix Bautista continues to impress in the closer role.