Vespi (3-0) allowed a hit and struck out four in 1.2 innings to earn the win Monday over the Rays.

Vespi was called up as a fresh reliever after Rico Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. With starter Austin Voth lasting only three innings, Vespi was able to provide solid pitching as one of five Orioles relievers to keep runs off the board. The southpaw has had only one awful outing -- a six-run disaster in Seattle in late June. That makes his 4.80 ERA and 1.20 WHIP a little deceiving, as he's given up just two runs in 14.2 innings in his other 12 appearances. Vespi is still likely to be a middle reliever during his stay in the big leagues.