Vespi was able to focus on strength and conditioning in his offseason workouts this past winter, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A year ago, Vespi was rehabbing from sports hernia surgery, which led to lower intensity in his workouts. The southpaw appeared in nine games with the Orioles last season, posting a 4.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB over 14.2 innings. He's once again competing for a bullpen job in 2024, though the O's have a lot of potential major leaguers in camp, which could make his path to the 26-man roster a tricky one.