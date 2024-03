The Orioles optioned Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

Vespi was called up to the Orioles' 26-man roster for the season opener Thursday after Jacob Webb (personal) was placed on the team's paternity list. Vespi will now return to Triple-A and await his next call up to the majors. With Norfolk last season, Vespi posted a 2.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB over 38.2 innings while tallying seven saves.