The Orioles recalled Vespi from Triple-A Norfolk and designated him as their 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Vespi will give the Orioles some extra coverage out of the bullpen as the team wraps up its season with a twin bill. In 24 relief appearances with Baltimore on the season, the 26-year-old rookie owns a 4.21 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 25.2 innings.