Vespi (abdomen) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Friday and appears set to advance to facing hitters next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vespi mixed in all of his pitches during Friday's bullpen session. "I'm right where I need to be," he said. "Everything feels great. My arm feels great, my body feels great. I'm ready to go." Despite the delayed start this year, Vespi is still in contention for a bullpen spot, as he should have at least a couple of Grapefruit League appearances before the regular season begins. It'll likely come down to his performance in those games that determines if he begins the campaign with the Orioles or at Triple-A Norfolk.